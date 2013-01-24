Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it
Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it
Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.
Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it
Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it
Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.
Pasta and noodle maker
Philips shop price
Total:
The Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker not only enables fast and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding, it also guarantees a good texture and taste for the pasta and noodles.
The detachable components of the Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker can be easily installed, dismantled and cleaned.
To create your favourite pasta shapes, simply attach one of the pasta shaping discs to the pasta maker. With the machine there are 4 default classic shaping discs for spaghetti, penne, fettuccine and lasagne. The specialist shaping discs enable a double shaping process to ensure smooth pasta and noodles consistently.
Accompanying the machine is a recipe book created by culinary experts, providing you with inspiration for fresh, homemade and delicious pasta and noodles.
It has a seamless and compact design. You can always keep it on the counter or store it in the cabinet without taking up much space.
The smart built-in storage for the shaping discs and power cord allows you to keep your kitchen neat and tidy at all times.
Featuring angled multi-pins, the uniquely designed stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid are mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber.
The long kneading tube guarantees an optimal kneading process, resulting in perfect bouncy dough.
Homemade pasta made easier. Now, with the fully automatic Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker, you can make fresh pasta and noodles much more often. Your new pasta maker does all the hard work for you.
By using different types of flour - e.g. whole wheat, durum, spelt - you can make your favourite pasta healthier. You can also add extra flavour by using various vegetable juices such as carrot, beetroot or spinach.
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Design
Accessories