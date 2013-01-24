Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

    HR2345/19
    • Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      HR2345/19

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it

      Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it

      Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it

      Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it

      Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot of time and effort. Its compact size means it can easily fit into your kitchen.

      Similar products

      See all Pasta maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Pasta and noodle maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it

        Add ingredients and it automatically does the rest

        • White
        Automatically kneads dough and makes a variety of pasta shapes

        Automatically kneads dough and makes a variety of pasta shapes

        The Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker not only enables fast and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding, it also guarantees a good texture and taste for the pasta and noodles.

        Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

        Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

        The detachable components of the Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker can be easily installed, dismantled and cleaned.

        4 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne and fettuccine

        4 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne and fettuccine

        To create your favourite pasta shapes, simply attach one of the pasta shaping discs to the pasta maker. With the machine there are 4 default classic shaping discs for spaghetti, penne, fettuccine and lasagne. The specialist shaping discs enable a double shaping process to ensure smooth pasta and noodles consistently.

        Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

        Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

        Accompanying the machine is a recipe book created by culinary experts, providing you with inspiration for fresh, homemade and delicious pasta and noodles.

        Compact size to fit perfectly into your kitchen

        Compact size to fit perfectly into your kitchen

        It has a seamless and compact design. You can always keep it on the counter or store it in the cabinet without taking up much space.

        Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power lead

        Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power lead

        The smart built-in storage for the shaping discs and power cord allows you to keep your kitchen neat and tidy at all times.

        A uniquely designed stirring bar to mix the dough

        Featuring angled multi-pins, the uniquely designed stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid are mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber.

        The long kneading tube makes smooth, bouncy dough

        The long kneading tube guarantees an optimal kneading process, resulting in perfect bouncy dough.

        Make 450 g of fresh pasta and noodles in just 18 minutes

        Homemade pasta made easier. Now, with the fully automatic Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker, you can make fresh pasta and noodles much more often. Your new pasta maker does all the hard work for you.

        Add your favourite ingredients for your own flavours

        By using different types of flour - e.g. whole wheat, durum, spelt - you can make your favourite pasta healthier. You can also add extra flavour by using various vegetable juices such as carrot, beetroot or spinach.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          4.7 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          6.4 kg
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          400 x 230 x 323 mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          350 x 135 x 287 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1 m
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Power
          150 W

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          4
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Safety lock

        • Design

          Colour of control panel
          Vapour dusk
          Colour
          White

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount