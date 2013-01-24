Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Accurate weighing in grams or ounces
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off and conversion button. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Accurate weighing in grams or ounces
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off and conversion button. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.
Accurate weighing in grams or ounces
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off and conversion button. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Accurate weighing in grams or ounces
Battery-operated kitchen scale with automatic shut-off and conversion button. Weighs up to 5 kg in gradations of 1 g. Includes reset/tare function.
Kitchen scale
Philips shop price
Total:
Conversion for weighing in grams or ounces.
Reset/tare function for individual weighing of ingredients.
Automatic switch-off saves battery power.
Memory backup to recall the last weight measured.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design