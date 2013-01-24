Home
      Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button

      With a powerful motor and unique ergonomic design, the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

      Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

      Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button

      With a powerful motor and unique ergonomic design, the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

      Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button

      With a powerful motor and unique ergonomic design, the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

      Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

      Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button

      With a powerful motor and unique ergonomic design, the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

        Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button

        Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

        • Intuitive
        • Easy
        • Powerful
        700 W Powerful Motor

        700 W Powerful Motor

        With strong 700 W powerful motor ensure powerful blending for your daily homemade meals

        Anti-Splash blade guard

        Anti-Splash blade guard

        The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend

        Ergonomic design

        Ergonomic design

        The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

        ProMix Advanced blending technology

        ProMix Advanced blending technology

        Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

        Single-button release system

        Single-button release system

        Easily attach and detach accessories for various functions with one press of a button.

        Turbo function for extra power

        Turbo function for extra power

        With the Turbo function of the Philips hand blender you can cut even the toughest ingredients with the touch of a button

        XL chopper

        XL Chopper for easily prepared delicious salsas and salads, chopped fruits and large quantities of meat

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700 W

        • General specifications

          Speed setting
          2 (including turbo)

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Accessories

          Included
          • XL chopper
          • Beaker
          • Whisk

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Material bar
          Metal
          Material housing
          Plastic

