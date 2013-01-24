Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds
Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds
Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.
Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds
Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds
Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.
Mini blender
Philips shop price
Total:
It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favourite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350 W motor and 4-star blade.
Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.
Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.
Enjoy the convenience of removable accessories that you can clean in your dishwasher.
Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.
With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on the go.
It's easy to keep your personal blender running at peak performance. The 4-star blade detaches from the blender jar for quick, hassle-free cleaning after every use.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Design
Service
Accessories