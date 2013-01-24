Home
    Daily Collection Mini blender

    HR2602/00
    Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Mini blender

      HR2602/00

      Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds

      Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.

      Daily Collection Mini blender

      Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds

      Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.

      Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds

      Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.

      Daily Collection Mini blender

      Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds

      Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips and even frozen cocktails. The 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.

        Healthy smoothies in as little as 30 seconds

        With a 350 W motor for silky blends

        • 350 W
        • On-the-go tumbler
        Strong 350 W motor for smooth blends

        Strong 350 W motor for smooth blends

        It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favourite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350 W motor and 4-star blade.

        Crush ice and other hard ingredients

        Crush ice and other hard ingredients

        Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.

        Compact design

        Compact design

        Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Enjoy the convenience of removable accessories that you can clean in your dishwasher.

        Two speed settings for finer blending

        Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.

        Tumbler that fits into your cupholder

        With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on the go.

        Detachable 4-star blade to clean easily

        It's easy to keep your personal blender running at peak performance. The 4-star blade detaches from the blender jar for quick, hassle-free cleaning after every use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          &gt; 90% recycled materials

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          1.14 kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          108 x 108 x 334 mm

        • Technical specifications

          RPM blender (max)
          21080 - 28520 r/min
          Tumbler capacity
          0.7 l
          Capacity jar
          1 l
          Working capacity tumbler
          0.6 l
          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Working capacity jar
          0.6 l
          Power
          350 W
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic (Tumbler/Multi-chopper)
          Material switch
          Plastic
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          SAN
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet

        • Design

          Colour
          Star white

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • On-the-go tumbler

