Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2621/90
    • Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste! Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste! Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

      HR2621/90

      Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

      Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

      Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

      Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

      Similar products

      See all Hand Blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        ProMix Handblender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!

        Simply blend your favourite ingredients.

        • 800 W blending power
        • SpeedTouch with speed guidance
        • 1 L XL chopper
        • Easy to clean
        Powerful 800 W motor for great results

        Powerful 800 W motor for great results

        Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favourite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

        ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

        ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

        Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with the best results every time.

        SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

        SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

        Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without changing settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

        Single-button release to quickly change accessories

        Single-button release to quickly change accessories

        When you're cooking up a storm, you'll love how easy it is to change accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.

        Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

        Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

        Don't worry about any mess when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimal mess and less cleaning up later.

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

        Get adventurous with our single whisk accessory. It's just what you need to make frothy whipping cream, smooth mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter and more.

        XL chopper to process harder foods like meat, nuts and cheese

        Save time and energy on chopping harder ingredients like fruit and meat by hand. Our Philips XL Chopper will do the hard work for you so you can easily prepare delicious salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Packaging
          &gt; 90% recycled materials

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          RPM blender (max)
          max. 11,500 r/min
          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Power
          800 W

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic ABS
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Plastic ABS + Stainless steel + Anti-slip rubber

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Turbo function
          • SpeedTouch technology
          • On/off switch

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Stainless steel

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Whisk
          • XL chopper

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount