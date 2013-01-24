Home
    HR2738/01
    Freshly squeezed juice easily
      Daily Collection Citrus press

      HR2738/01
      Freshly squeezed juice easily

      With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

      Daily Collection Citrus press

      Freshly squeezed juice easily

      With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up. See all benefits

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Citrus press

        Freshly squeezed juice easily

        Dishwasher-safe, compact design

        • 25 W
        • 0.5 L
        Included 500 ml Juice jug

        500 ml juice jug providing great capacity for juice making

        no dripping with new spout design

        Integrated power cord storage

        Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.

        Compact design needs minimal space to store

        Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. If you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Star white
          Material housing
          PP Plastic
          Material jug
          PP Plastic

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          25  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity jug
          0.5  l
          Plug
          3-pin plug
          Cord length
          0.80  m

