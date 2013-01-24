Home
    Citrus press

    HR2744/80
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds Enjoy fresh juice in seconds Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
      -{discount-value}

      Citrus press

      HR2744/80

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      A bright and colourful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

      Citrus press

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      A bright and colourful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      A bright and colourful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

      Citrus press

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      A bright and colourful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

        Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

        You choose smooth or pulpy juice

        • 0.6 l
        • with pulp selector
        Pulp selector

        Pulp selector

        For smooth or pulpy juice.

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        600 ml juice jug

        600 ml juice jug

        Small and compact design

        Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with orange accents
          Material excl. jug
          PP
          Material jug
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Pulp selector
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jug
          0.6  l
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          25  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

