Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Citrus press

    HR2752/50
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise
      -{discount-value}

      Citrus press

      HR2752/50

      Fresh juice without the noise

      This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

      Citrus press

      Fresh juice without the noise

      This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

      Fresh juice without the noise

      This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

      Citrus press

      Fresh juice without the noise

      This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

      Similar products

      See all citrus-juicer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Citrus press

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fresh juice without the noise

        Most silent citrus press

        • Direct flow
        • metal sieve
        • with drip stop
        Powerful 85 Watt motor

        Powerful 85 Watt motor

        Stops the dripping

        Stops the dripping

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Steel silver sprayed
          Material
          PP

        • General specifications

          Direct flow
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Dust cover
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          85  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount