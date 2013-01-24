Home
    Smoothie Maker

    HR2800/50
    Healthy smoothies made easy
      Smoothie Maker

      HR2800/50
      Healthy smoothies made easy

      The Philips smoothie maker helps you and your children get all the goodness of fresh fruit and vegetables into your diet in an easy and fun way.

        Smoothie Maker

        Healthy smoothies made easy

        Push and pour your smoothie with just one hand

        • 500 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with spatula
        • Smoothie maker
        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Keep one hand free with the one-hand dispenser

        Keep one hand free with the one-hand dispenser

        No scratches or smells with this high-quality glass jar

        No scratches or smells with this high-quality glass jar

        2 speeds and pulse

        2 speeds and pulse

        Spatula for safely stirring while blending

        The handy spatula ensures safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

        Make perfect smoothies with the free recipe book

        (in UK with Juice Master booklet).

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Recipe booklet
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Silver
          Material blender jar
          Glass
          Material housing
          Spray painted plastic
          Material knife
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          2  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          500  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

