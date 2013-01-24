Home
    Juicer

    HR2826
      Juicer

      HR2826

      Homemade juice easily

      With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too.

        Homemade juice easily

        Easy to serve. Easy to store

        • 220 W
        • 0.5 L

        Easy serving with 500 ml detachable juice jug

        Easy serving with 500 ml detachable juice jug.

        Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

        Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with green accents
          Material housing and clamps
          PP
          Material lid
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          220  W
          Pulp container
          500  ml
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

