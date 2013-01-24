Home
    Mini blender

    HR2860/55
    Convenient and easy to use
      Mini blender

      HR2860/55
      Convenient and easy to use

      220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini blender

      Convenient and easy to use

      220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage.

        Mini blender

        Convenient and easy to use

        with dry and wet mill

        • 220 W
        • 0.4 l
        Wet mill

        Wet mill

        Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chilli quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

        Mill

        Mill

        Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Ivory with blue accents
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP
          Material knife
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          0.4  l
          Capacity small jar
          200  ml
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          220  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

