    Blender

    HR2864
    Overall Rating / 5
    Excellent blender
      Blender

      HR2864

      Excellent blender

      Blender

      Excellent blender

      Excellent blender

      Blender

      Excellent blender

        Blender

        Excellent blender

        • 600 W
        • 1.5 L
        • with mill, filter, chopper
        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients in seconds, such as coffee beans, dried herbs.

        Serrated blade

        Serrated blade

        Chop, dice and slice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

        Chopper

        Chopper

        Chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces with this special chopper accessory.

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP
          Material jar
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          1.5  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          325  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

