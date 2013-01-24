Home
    Mini blender

    HR2870/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Fast, fresh and healthy Fast, fresh and healthy Fast, fresh and healthy
      -{discount-value}

      Mini blender

      HR2870/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Fast, fresh and healthy

      Unlike many complicated, bulky appliances available in the shops, the Philips mini blender HR2870/00 takes all the hassle out of the kitchen. You can prepare up to two portions in seconds, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy! See all benefits

        Mini blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast, fresh and healthy

        • 250 W
        • 0.6 l
        • with various accessories
        Low and high speed pulse

        Low and high speed pulse

        Blend at high or low speed and pulse with the speed control.

        600 ml jar

        600 ml jar

        With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Chopper for chopping various ingredients

        Chopper for chopping various ingredients

        The Philips blender accessory completes your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

        Filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

        Filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

        Easily blend soy bean milk or fruit juice without pips or seeds with this Philips blender.

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients in seconds, such as coffee beans, dried herbs.

        Smoothie beaker

        Smoothie beaker

        Smoothie beaker, make your individual smoothie and take it wherever you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          Yes
          Filter
          Yes
          Mill
          Yes
          Smoothie beaker
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with blue accents
          Material housing
          ABS
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Speed setting
          2
          Cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          0.75  l
          Capacity chopper
          350  ml
          Capacity mill
          350  ml
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          250  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

