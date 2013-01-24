Home
    Mini blender

    HR2870/60
    Overall Rating / 5
      Mini blender

      HR2870/60

      HR2870/60

      Fast, fresh and fun

      The Philips Mini-Blender helps with preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!

        Fast, fresh and fun

        • 250 W
        • 0.6 l
        • with various accessories
        600 ml jar

        600 ml jar

        With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

        Chopper for chopping various ingredients

        Chopper for chopping various ingredients

        The Philips blender accessory completes your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Recipe book included

        Recipe book included

        This recipe book contains recipes for delicious shakes, soups, cocktails, dips and so much more.

        Smoothie beaker

        Smoothie beaker

        Smoothie beaker, make your individual smoothie and take it wherever you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          Yes
          Smoothie beaker
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with apple green accents
          Material housing
          ABS
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Speed setting
          2
          Cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          0.75  l
          Capacity chopper
          350  ml
          Capacity smoothie beaker
          350  ml
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          250  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

