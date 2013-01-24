Search terms
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious breads and fluffy cakes for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that provides a fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
Turbo function allows extra bursts of power just when you need them.
Beaters have been designed with a different pattern on one end to be intuitively assembled for a quick setup.
With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.
