    Viva Collection Mixer

    HR3740/00
      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious breads and fluffy cakes for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

        Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

        Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

        • 450 W
        • 5 speeds + turbo
        • Cashmere grey
        Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

        Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

        The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that provides a fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

        450 W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

        450 W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

        The powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

        5 speed settings for better control

        5 speed settings for better control

        The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

        Turbo function

        Turbo function

        Turbo function allows extra bursts of power just when you need them.

        Easy beater assembly

        Easy beater assembly

        Beaters have been designed with a different pattern on one end to be intuitively assembled for a quick setup.

        Easy beater ejection button

        Easy beater ejection button

        With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Packaging
          &gt; 90% recycled materials

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Power
          450 W
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Stainless Steel
          Material of main body
          ABS plastic

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          5 + turbo
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • On/off switch
          • Turbo function

        • Design

          Colour of control panel
          Cashmere Grey
          Colour
          White

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Double balloon beater
          • Kneading tool

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

