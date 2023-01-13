Search terms

    Flip&Juice™ Blender

    High speed blender with juicer module

    HR3770/10
    • Blend, flip, juice. Blend, flip, juice. Blend, flip, juice.
      Flip&Juice™ Blender High speed blender with juicer module

HR3770/10

      HR3770/10
      Blend, flip, juice.

      New Philips Flip & Juice™ Blender with revolutionary jar design and integrated filter system, creates clear and pulpy juices next to silky smoothies and chunky nut butters. Keep your family happy with ultimate variety of texture.

        Blend, flip, juice.

        Clear and pulpy juices with Flip&Juice™ technology

        • Flip&Juice™ Technology
        • ProBlend Ultra Technology
        • NutriU app
        • Quick Select Programs
        • On-the-go Tritan™ Tumblers

        Clear and pulpy juices with Flip & Juice™ Technology

        New Philips Flip & Juice Blender is our first high speed blender with juicing module. Thanks to revolutionary jar design and integrated filter, you get your drink with a texture adjusted to your family's preferences. From perfectly silky smoothies to clear or pulpy juices, our most advanced blender offers the widest variety. It combines blending and juicing in one solution, saves space in your kitchen.

        NutriU app for inspiration and guidance

        Download and discover the NutriU app with 200+ ideas on how to make your favourite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favourite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

        Quick select programs for your convenience

        Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favourite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; clear juice, pulpy juice, smoothie, nut butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice crushing and cleaning functions.

        ProBlend Ultra motor for optimal ingredient flow

        ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time. ProBlend Ultra motor with 1500 W power drives the blending flow and evenly circulates all ingredients.

        ProBlend Ultra jar guiding ingredients back to flow

        ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow, so that all ingredients are back in the blade area for optimal blending results

        ProBlend Ultra blades for the optimal texture

        ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

        Quick cleaning function for hassle-free cleaning

        Activate quick cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

        On-the-go tumblers designed with Tritan™

        Two clear and durable, BPA-free Tritan tumblers. You can create your personal drinks in smaller amounts or you can take your favourite smoothie with you on-the-go.

        Dishwasher-safe detachable parts

        All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.

        Large capacity jar for the family

        2 litre Tritan jar with 1.8 litre effective capacity, so there's enough for all the family. Durable and smell resistant Tritan jar of high quality, dishwasher safe, BPA-free and easy to grip thanks to round shaped handles.

        Sustainability

        Prevents unnecessary energy consumption with auto shut-off after 3 minutes. Helps to reduce single use plastic bottles used for ready made smoothies and juices by preparing your favourite recipes at home.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.0 m  m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Max. Jar Capacity
          2 l

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Speed setting
          12
          Prefix programs
          8

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and copper

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Spatula
          • Measuring cup

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1500  W
          Interface
          Analogue

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          > 98% recycled paper

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Product features
          • Flip&Juice™ technology
          • ProBlend Ultra technology
          • Quick select programmes
          • Quick cleaning function
          • On-the-go tumbler
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • 2L capacity
          • Digital display

