Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avance Collection

    Innergizer High-Speed Blender

    HR3868/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Unlock More Nutrients Unlock More Nutrients Unlock More Nutrients
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Avance Collection Innergizer High-Speed Blender

      HR3868/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Unlock More Nutrients

      Avance Collection Innergizer High-Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient-release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £550.00

      Avance Collection Innergizer High-Speed Blender

      Unlock More Nutrients

      Avance Collection Innergizer High-Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient-release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

      Unlock More Nutrients

      Avance Collection Innergizer High-Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient-release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £550.00

      Avance Collection Innergizer High-Speed Blender

      Unlock More Nutrients

      Avance Collection Innergizer High-Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient-release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Innergizer High-Speed Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Unlock More Nutrients

        Release 97% of nutrients from fruit and vegetables

        • 2000 W
        • 45,000 RPM
        Powerful 2000 W power and 45,000 RPM

        Powerful 2000 W power and 45,000 RPM

        Powerful blending with 2000 W and 45,000 RPM

        40 nutritionist-selected smoothie recipes to suit your needs

        40 nutritionist-selected smoothie recipes to suit your needs

        40 nutritionist-selected smoothie recipes to suit your needs.

        Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

        Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

        Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes and manual mode with variable speed options.

        Manual mode with variable speed options

        Manual mode with variable speed options

        Manual mode with various speed options

        Comes with a 2-year guarantee

        Comes with a 2-year guarantee

        Comes with a 2-year guarantee

        Dishwasher safe except for the main unit

        Dishwasher safe except for the main unit

        Dishwasher safe except for the main unit

        2-l Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients and fibre intake

        2-l Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients and fibre intake

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        ProBlend Extreme Technology

        'ProBlend Extreme' nutrient-release technology unlocks nutrients from cells to be absorbed by the body.

        Noise comfort dome to reduce blending noise

        Noise comfort dome to reduce blending noise for convenient use, especially in the morning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Tamper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          10
          Prefix programs
          5
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • LED display
          • On/off switch
          • Pulse
          • Variable speed
          • Removable lid

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Power
          2000  W
          RPM blender (max)
          45,000  rpm
          Voltage
          200-230  V
          Effective capacity
          2.0  l

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic ABS
          Material jar
          Tritan
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with Pear, Strawberry, Beetroot and Tomato

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount