Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

    HR7510/10
    • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

      HR7510/10

      Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

      If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you'll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We've designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

      Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

      If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you'll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We've designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients.

      Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

      If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you'll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We've designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

      Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

      If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you'll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We've designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients.

      Similar products

      See all Food Processor

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Compact Food Processor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

        Great results with even the toughest ingredients

        • 800 W
        • 29 functions
        • 2-in-1 disc
        • Citrus press
        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cutting

        Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cutting

        Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cutting.

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

        All accessories are dishwasher safe

        All accessories are dishwasher safe

        All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

        Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

        Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

        The 1.5 L resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 L for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        Powerful 800 W motor for effortless processing

        Our powerful motor can easily handle a wide variety of ingredients, such as bread dough, hard vegetables, cheese or chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

        All-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice and juice

        With more than 29 functions, there is no limit to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces, juices and more. Use its high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients (S-blade), or just slice and shred (2-in-1 disc). Whatever you're in the mood for!

        Colour-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

        For perfect results every time, just match the accessory colour to the same speed colour. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs and make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

        Smaller footprint and in-bowl storage for all accessories

        The compact Viva Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet it is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside the bowl.

        2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred and slice

        Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

        Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5 L bowl capacity

        The generous 2.1 L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of cold soup in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          244 x 244 x 377 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          2.1 l
          Maximum power
          800 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          maximum speed
          2 + pulse
          Turbo button
          Pulse
          Power
          800 W
          Working capacity bowl
          500 g flour or 1.5 l
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Metal (2-in-1 disc) and plastic (Kneading tool and emulsifying disk)
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material pulp container/pusher
          SAN
          Material jar
          SAN
          Material of main body
          ABS

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2 + pulse
          Number of slicing disc
          1 (reversible)
          Cable holder
          Yes
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Blade unit S-blade
          • Citrus press
          • Emulsifying tool
          • Jar
          • Kneading tool
          • Reversible disc

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount