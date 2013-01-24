Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Food processor

    HR7605/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • The versatile space saver The versatile space saver The versatile space saver
      -{discount-value}

      Food processor

      HR7605/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      The versatile space saver

      This Philips Food Processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can handle over 15 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Food processor

      The versatile space saver

      This Philips Food Processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can handle over 15 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. See all benefits

      The versatile space saver

      This Philips Food Processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can handle over 15 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Food processor

      The versatile space saver

      This Philips Food Processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can handle over 15 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all food-processor

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Food processor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The versatile space saver

        Easy to store food processor

        • 350 W
        • 2.1 l bowl
        All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

        All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

        Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

        Easily performs 15+ functions

        Easily performs 15+ functions

        The Food Processor comes with 5 different accessories that enable it to perform 15+ different functions. The dishwasher-safe accessories are: a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading; a stainless steel chopping knife for preparing meat and vegetables; metal disc inserts for handling medium shredding, medium slicing and granulating; and an emulsifying disc for preparing food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

        Small enough to fit easily in any cupboard

        Small enough to fit easily in any cupboard

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Number of inserts/discs
          3
          Shredding insert medium
          For medium shredding of vegetables and fruit
          Slicing insert medium
          For medium slicing of vegetables and fruits
          Granulating insert medium
          For granulating of potatoes, cheese
          Emulsifying disc.
          • Whipping
          • Whisking
          • Emulsifying application
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          • chopping
          • blending
          • kneading
          • pureeing
          • mixing

        • Design specifications

          Housing
          PP
          Switch and tool holder
          POM
          Bowl, cover, pusher
          SAN
          Emulsifying disc
          ABS
          Metal knife and inserts
          stainless steel and ABS

        • Technical specifications

          Motor
          Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
          Power
          350  W
          Cake batter capacity
          250  g
          Bowl content
          2.1  l
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Colour(s)
          White with mineral green accents
          Safety
          Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
          Speeds
          1+ pulse
          Cord length
          75  cm

        • Country of origin

          Hungary
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount