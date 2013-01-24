Home
    HR7620/70
      Save space and effort

      Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It's extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!

      Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It's extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!

      Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It's extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!

      Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It's extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!

        Save space and effort

        Ultra-compact vertical design food processor

        • 500 W
        • 2 L bowl
        All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

        All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

        Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

        2 speeds and pulse

        2 speeds and pulse

        The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse function for chopping garlic or crushing ice, for example.

        Easily performs 15+ functions

        Easily performs 15+ functions

        The Food Processor comes with 5 different accessories that enable it to perform 15+ different functions. The dishwasher-safe accessories are: a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading; a stainless steel chopping knife for preparing meat and vegetables; metal disc inserts for handling medium shredding and granulating; and an emulsifying disc for preparing food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

        500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

        500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

        With the 500 W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results

        Vertical design takes up to 35% less kitchen space

        The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          500, China: 460  W
          Frequency
          50–60, China: 50  Hz
          Cord length
          120  cm
          Motor
          Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
          Colour(s)
          Bright white and celestial blue
          Bowl capacity flour
          500  g
          Bowl capacity dough
          830  g
          Bowl capacity dry
          2  l
          Bowl volume capacity liquid
          1.2  l
          Safety
          • Safety lock system for lid and bowl detection
          • Mechanical brake on tool holder stops within 1.5 sec
          Speeds
          2+ pulse
          Voltage
          220–240 V, China: 220 V

        • Design specifications

          Housing
          ABS
          Switch and tool holder
          ABS and POM
          Bowl, cover, pusher
          SAN and ABS
          Emulsifying disc
          ABS
          Metal knife and inserts
          stainless steel
          Knife holder
          PP and PET

        • Accessories

          Number of inserts/discs
          2
          Shredding insert medium
          For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit, cheese
          Slicing insert medium
          For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
          Emulsifying disc
          For whipping, whisking and emulsifying
          Kneading tool
          For kneading, heavy kneading
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          • chopping
          • Beating
          • creaming
          • crumbling
          • cutting
          • folding in
          • mashing
          • mincing
          • mixing
          • kneading

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

