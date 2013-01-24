Easily performs 25+ functions

The Food Processor comes with 7 accessories to perform 25+ functions. The dishwasher-safe accessories are: a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading; a stainless steel chopping knife for preparing meat and vegetables; metal disc inserts for handling medium shredding and granulating; a break-resistant blender of 1.5 l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients; and an emulsifying disc for preparing food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.