    Daily Collection

    Food processor

    HR7628/01
    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
      Daily Collection Food processor

      HR7628/01
      Find support for this product

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Food processor

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Create homemade breads, cakes, drinks and more

        • 650 W
        • Compact 2 in 1 setup
        • 2.1 l bowl
        • Accessories for + 25 functions
        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        A 1.75 litre break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 litre for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        No mess from the centre of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

        No mess from the centre of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

        Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

        40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

        40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

        The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube that is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving time on pre-cutting fruits and vegetables

        650-Watt motor for powerful processing

        650-Watt motor for powerful processing

        This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favourite recipes.

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

        Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

        Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

        The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

        High-performance stainless steel disc inserts

        High-performance stainless steel disc inserts

        Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favourite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.

        Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

        Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

        The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts and meats, or even to make doughs for pie crusts

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        The generous 2.1-l bowl (1.5-l working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Number of slicing disks
          3
          Number of speed settings
          2 + pulse
          Product features
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Blade unit S-blade
          • Chopping knife
          • Coarse shredding tool
          • Coarse slicing tool
          • Emulsifying tool
          • Fine shredding tool
          • Fine slicing tool
          • Jar

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Capacity bowl
          2  l
          Capacity jar
          1.75  l
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          RPM blender (max)
          21,000  rpm
          RPM bowl (max)
          1900  rpm
          Working capacity bowl
          1.5  l
          Working capacity jar
          1.0  l

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Plastic SAN
          Material of main body
          Plastic ABS

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

