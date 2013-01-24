Home
      Compact versatility

      The Philips food processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can do over 25 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. Whisk, blend and chop

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Micro store system and 6 accessories

        6 accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

        The—dishwasher safe—accessories include a kneading tool to mix batter and for heavy kneading, a stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables, two metal discs to handle medium and fine shredding and grating, a break-resistant 1.5 l blender for blending, crushing or stirring different ingredients, and an emulsifying disc to prepare recipes such as whipped cream and mayonnaise.

        All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

        Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Motor
          Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
          Power
          600  W
          Cake batter capacity
          400  g
          Bowl content
          1.8  l
          Speeds
          2+ pulse
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Cord length
          150, double insulated with moulded-on plug  m
          Safety
          Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
          Colour(s)
          White with zinc brown and blue accents

        • Design specifications

          Housing, dough kneader, housing top
          PP
          Bowl, cover, pusher, blender jar, mill beaker
          SAN
          Juice extractor lid
          SAN
          Insert holder, emulsifying disc, switches
          ABS
          Spatula, tool holder, spindle, insert cover
          PP
          Juice extractor pusher, juice extractor sieve
          PP
          Metal knife and inserts
          stainless steel and ABS
          Mill blade unit
          PP, stainless steel
          Filter holder
          stainless steel and ABS
          Blender beaker cup
          PE

        • Accessories

          Stainless steel blade
          For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
          Kneading tool
          For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
          Shredding insert medium
          For medium shredding of vegetables and fruit
          Granulating insert medium
          For granulating potatoes
          Shredding insert fine
          For fine shredding of fruit and vegetables
          Spatula
          For emptying the bowl
          Emulsifying disc
          For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application

