    Food processor

    HR7735/80
    Enjoy homemade food in seconds
      Food processor

      HR7735/80
      Enjoy homemade food in seconds

      The new Philips food processor is your ticket to high-speed cooking. It assembles and disassembles in seconds thanks to Philips' unique Click&Go system, which allows you to safely lock the bowl onto the platform in any position.

        Enjoy homemade food in seconds

        Instant assembly with Click&Go

        Click&Go (dis)assembly system

        Click&Go (dis)assembly system

        With the Click&Go system assembling and disassembling can be done in a matter of seconds. Put the bowl in any position, close the lid and just press the button.

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        700 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

        With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Motor
          Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
          Power
          700  W
          Cake batter capacity
          700  g
          Bowl content
          3.6  l
          Speeds
          2+ pulse
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          100, double insulated with moulded-on plug  m
          Safety
          Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
          Colour(s)
          White with orange and corn husk yellow accents
          Cleaning
          • All accessories dishwasher safe
          • Easy clean button

        • Design specifications

          Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
          PP
          Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
          PP
          Storage box, emulsifying disc
          PP
          Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
          SAN
          Insert holder
          ABS
          Metal knife and inserts
          stainless steel and ABS
          Balloon beater
          Metal balloon, pom housing

        • Accessories

          Stainless steel blade
          For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
          Blender beaker (1.5 l)
          For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
          Kneading tool
          For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
          Shredding insert medium
          For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
          Granulating insert medium
          For granulating potatoes
          Emulsifying disc
          For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application

