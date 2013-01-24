Home
    Food processor

    HR7750/01
    Versatile power
      Food processor

      HR7750/01
      Versatile power

      This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system, which automatically selects the best settings for each application.

      Food processor

      Versatile power

      Versatile power

      Food processor

      Versatile power

      This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system, which automatically selects the best settings for each application.

        Versatile power

        Powerful motor and extended accessory range

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Powerful 800 Watt motor

        Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          100, double insulated with moulded-on plug  m
          Motor
          Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
          Power
          800  W
          Cake batter capacity
          700  g
          Bowl content
          2.5  l
          Speeds
          • 2+ pulse
          • smart control
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Safety
          Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
          Colour(s)
          White with vapour dusk yellow
          Cleaning
          All accessories dishwasher safe

        • Design specifications

          Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
          PP
          Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
          PP
          Juice extractor
          PP
          Bowl, lids, blender jar, blender cup
          SAN
          Insert holder, feeding tray, sausage horns
          ABS
          Metal knife and inserts
          stainless steel and ABS
          Balloon beater
          Metal balloon, pom housing
          Tool holder bowl, sausage separator
          POM
          Foil on panel button
          silicone rubber
          Screw cap and panel
          stainless steel and ABS
          Meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
          alu - alloy
          Fruit filter
          PP, stainless steel
          Adjustable slicing disc
          POM, ABS, stainless steel

        • Accessories

          Stainless steel blade
          For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
          Blender beaker (1.5 l)
          For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
          Kneading tool
          For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
          Shredding insert medium
          For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
          Granulating insert medium
          For granulating potatoes
          Shredding insert fine
          For fine shredding of fruit and vegetables
          Adjustable slicing disc
          For slicing of vegetables and fruit
          Balloon beater
          For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

