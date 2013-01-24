Home
    Viva Collection

    Food processor

    HR7761/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
      Viva Collection Food processor

      HR7761/01
      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Food Processor has a 3-in-1 compact setup with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favourite recipes.

      Viva Collection Food processor

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Food Processor has a 3-in-1 compact setup with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favourite recipes. See all benefits

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Food processor

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Create homemade cakes, gratins, salads and more

        • 750 W
        • Compact 3-in-1 setup
        • 2.1 l bowl
        • Accessories for + 28 functions
        750 W motor for powerful processing

        750 W motor for powerful processing

        This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favourite recipes.

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        The dishwasher safe accessories are: a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough; a stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables; various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating; break resistant blender of 1 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients; an emulsifying disc to prepare food such as whipped cream and mayonnaise; a chopper mill to grind, for example, coffee beans.

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        A 1.75 litre break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 litre for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        The generous 2.1-l bowl (1.5-l working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Colour-coded accessory and speed combinations

        Colour-coded accessory and speed combinations

        Match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results.

        Form-fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        Form-fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

        Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

        Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

        Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favourite food and click it on the disc holder.

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Blade unit S-blade
          • Coarse shredding tool
          • Coarse slicing tool
          • Emulsifying tool
          • Fine shredding tool
          • Fine slicing tool
          • Granulating tool
          • Jar
          • Julienne tool
          • Kneading tool
          • Mill

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2 + pulse
          Product features
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          750  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Capacity bowl
          2  l
          Capacity jar
          1.75  l
          Capacity mill
          250  ml
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          RPM blender (max)
          21,000  rpm
          RPM bowl (max)
          1900  rpm
          Working capacity bowl
          1.5  l
          Working capacity jar
          1.0  l

        • Design

          Colour
          Oyster metallic

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Plastic SAN
          Material of main body
          Plastic ABS

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          210 x 210 x 368  mm

              Awards

