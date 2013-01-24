Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Food Processor has a 3-in-1 compact setup with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favourite recipes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Food Processor has a 3-in-1 compact setup with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favourite recipes. See all benefits
Food processor
Philips shop price
Total:
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favourite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The dishwasher safe accessories are: a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough; a stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables; various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating; break resistant blender of 1 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients; an emulsifying disc to prepare food such as whipped cream and mayonnaise; a chopper mill to grind, for example, coffee beans.
A 1.75 litre break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 litre for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
The generous 2.1-l bowl (1.5-l working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.
Match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results.
This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.
Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favourite food and click it on the disc holder.
Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
Accessories
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design
Finishing
Service
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
CP9092/01
CP9090/01