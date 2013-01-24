Home
    Pure Essentials Collection

    Food processor

    HR7774/90
      Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

      HR7774/90
      Effortless excellence

      This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories that easily perform 30+ functions. See all benefits

        Effortless excellence

        Bigger tube. Bigger bowl. More power. Less effort

        • 1000 W
        • Compact 2 in 1 setup
        • 3.4 L bowl
        7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

        7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

        The dishwasher-safe accessories are: a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading; A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables; Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating; Break-resistant blender of 1.5 l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients; A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits; A balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

        XL feeding tube takes whole items of fruit or vegetables

        XL feeding tube takes whole items of fruit or vegetables

        The XL feeding tube takes whole items of fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them any more.

        Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

        Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

        The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 egg whites.

        Compact 2-in-1 setup saves countertop space

        Compact 2-in-1 setup saves countertop space

        Compact setup fits blender or bowl to save countertop space

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Adjustable blade for slices between 1–7 mm

        With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.

        1000 W motor

        With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Bowl capacity dry
          3.4  l
          Bowl capacity liquid
          2  l
          Bowl working capacity dough
          1700  g
          Bowl working capacity flour
          1000  g
          Blender jar capacity
          1.5  l
          Safety
          Lid and bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
          Speeds
          Variospeed
          Cord length
          120  cm

        • Accessories

          Number of inserts/discs
          2
          Reversible shredding disk
          For medium and fine shredding
          Adjustable slicing disk
          For 1–7 mm slices of fruit and vegetables
          Citrus press
          For pressing of citrus fruits
          Kneading tool
          For kneading, heavy kneading, mixing dough, batter
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          • chopping
          • Beating
          • creaming
          • crumbling
          • cutting
          • folding in
          • mashing
          • mincing
          Balloon beater
          Double beater for whipping, whisking, mixing and emulsifying
          Break-resistant blender
          • blending
          • crushing
          • foaming
          • grinding
          • pureeing
          • homogenising
          • liquidising
          • milling
          • shaking
          • stirring
          Recipe book
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Housing
          ABS
          Knife holder, balloon beater
          POM
          Disks, chopping blade
          Stainless steel
          Speed knob
          Brushed aluminium
          Kneading tool, citrus press
          PP
          Function buttons
          Pulse, Ice
          Pusher, inner pusher
          ABS, SAN
          Bowl including lid and blender
          SAN
          Colour(s)
          Black

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

