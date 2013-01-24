7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

The dishwasher-safe accessories are: a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading; A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables; Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating; Break-resistant blender of 1.5 l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients; A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits; A balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.