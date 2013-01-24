Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avance Collection Whisk accessory

    HR7961/90
    • Maximum results, minimum effort Maximum results, minimum effort Maximum results, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Whisk accessory

      HR7961/90

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      The whisk accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. It helps you make perfect whipped cream, egg whites and much more.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avance Collection Whisk accessory

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      The whisk accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. It helps you make perfect whipped cream, egg whites and much more.

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      The whisk accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. It helps you make perfect whipped cream, egg whites and much more.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avance Collection Whisk accessory

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      The whisk accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. It helps you make perfect whipped cream, egg whites and much more.

      Similar products

      See all Hand Blender accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Whisk accessory

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Maximum results, minimum effort

        A whisk to whip cream and egg whites

        High-performance Avance Whisk accessory

        High-performance Avance Whisk accessory

        High-performance Avance stainless steel whisk accessory.

        Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series

        Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series

        Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series.

        Easy assembling with one click

        Easy assembling with one click

        Easy assembling to any Avance Hand Blender with one click.

        Whips cream in seconds

        Whips cream in seconds

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Material housing
          Stainless steel and PP

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:
            Click here to read more

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount