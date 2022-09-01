It’s Philips Airfryer Week, get limited time offers up to 30% on airfryers & accessories Shop now
days
hours
minutes
seconds
It’s Philips Airfryer Week, get limited time offers up to 30% on airfryers & accessories Shop now

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

      HR7962/01

      CP2000

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Kitchen Machine

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      This product
      HR7962/01
      - {discount-value}

      HR7962/01

      total

      recurring payment

      • 5.5L Bowl
      • Powerful 1000 W motor
      • 8 speed settings
      ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

      ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

      A unique technology that mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching the dough simultaneously, for the perfect, hassle-free elastic dough in just 3 minutes.*

      Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

      Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

      Dishwasher-safe accessories promise a hassle-free clean up, time after time.

      HomeID App for inspiring recipes

      HomeID App for inspiring recipes

      Use the HomeID app to get access to hundreds of easy to follow, step-by-step recipes to delight the family with a variety of treats. Join an engaging community to exchange recipes, baking tips and more.

      Splash Guard for mess-free baking

      Splash Guard for mess-free baking

      Keep your counter clean with the splash guard accessory. It ensures that no ingredients leave the bowl and makes pouring easy.

      LED Smart Timer

      LED Smart Timer

      Simply set the countdown on the Smart timer, add your ingredients, and let the Philips kitchen machine do the hard work for you. It also automatically switches off at the end of the set time.

      Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

      Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

      Scrape all the edges of the bowl, thoroughly mixing all your ingredients, thanks to perfect fit mixing.

      Automatic Bowl Lighting

      Automatic Bowl Lighting

      Illuminates your ingredients for clarity and precision during the mixing process

      Robust Metal Base

      Robust Metal Base

      The metal base is designed to ensure complete stability even when mixing the toughest ingredients.

      8 different speed settings provide complete control

      8 different speed settings provide complete control

      To fulfil all of your mixing and kneading requirements, fast or slow.

      Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

      Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

      A kitchen machine built to last thanks to the special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor that prevents the motor from overheating from frequent use.

      Extra bowl accessory

      Extra bowl accessory

      Double your recipe prep by purchasing an extra bowl, separately, to keep up with all your baking desires

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Metal and plastic
        Product Type
        Kitchen Machine
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        LED
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes
        Jar material
        N/A
        Blade Material
        Metal
        Pulse function
        No
        Detachable blades
        Yes
        Warranty
        2
        EU declaration of conformity
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Automatic blade stop
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        176 mm
        Product Width
        360 mm
        Product Height
        345 mm
        Product Weight
        6.72 kg
        Package Length
        407 mm
        Package Width
        442 mm
        Package Height
        319 mm
        Package Weight
        9.53 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Tested using 300g all-purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37C), kneaded for 3 minutes at speed 3.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.