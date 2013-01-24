Home
    Avance Collection XL chopper accessory

    HR7964/90
      -{discount-value}

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      The XL chopper accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection Hand Blender and allows you to chop onions and hard cheese, and crush ice.

        Maximum results, minimum effort

        Chops onions and hard cheese and even crushes ice

        Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series

        Easy assembling with one click

        High-performance stainless steel knife

        XL Chopper for larger quantities

        Serrated blades for ice crushing in XL chopper

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Material housing
          PP/SAN

