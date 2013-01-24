Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The XL chopper accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection Hand Blender and allows you to chop onions and hard cheese, and crush ice.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The XL chopper accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection Hand Blender and allows you to chop onions and hard cheese, and crush ice.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The XL chopper accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection Hand Blender and allows you to chop onions and hard cheese, and crush ice.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The XL chopper accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection Hand Blender and allows you to chop onions and hard cheese, and crush ice.
XL chopper accessory
Philips shop price
Total:
Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series.
Easy assembling to any Avance Hand Blender with one click.
High-performance Avance Chopper with stainless steel knife to cut vegetables.
The XL Chopper accessory has a bigger bowl for larger quantities.