    Avance Collection Potato masher blender accessory

    HR7965/90
      Maximum results, minimum effort

      The Potato Masher blender accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. Enjoy smooth and perfectly creamy potato puree.

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      The Potato Masher blender accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. Enjoy smooth and perfectly creamy potato puree.

        Maximum results, minimum effort

        Blender accessory for mashed potatoes

        Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series

        Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series

        Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series.

        Easy assembling with one click

        Easy assembling with one click

        Easy assembling to any Avance Hand Blender with one click.

        Mashes potatoes easily

        Mashes potatoes easily

        High-performance Avance Potato Masher accessory mashes potatoes easily.

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Material housing
          PP Plastic

