Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The Potato Masher blender accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. Enjoy smooth and perfectly creamy potato puree.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The Potato Masher blender accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. Enjoy smooth and perfectly creamy potato puree.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The Potato Masher blender accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. Enjoy smooth and perfectly creamy potato puree.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The Potato Masher blender accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Avance Collection hand blender. Enjoy smooth and perfectly creamy potato puree.
Potato masher blender accessory
Philips shop price
Total:
Fits the following Philips models: HR165x and HR166x series.
Easy assembling to any Avance Hand Blender with one click.
High-performance Avance Potato Masher accessory mashes potatoes easily.