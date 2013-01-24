Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Remote Control
- Safety and Legal Leaflet
- Trademarks Sheet
- User Manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from a less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.
Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
Submerge your senses in superb surround sound whenever you want it. Simply detach the wireless surround speakers from the main Soundbar unit and place them at the rear of the room to get the full 5.1 surround sound experience with your games and films. When the action is over, reattach the speakers to use your stylish Soundbar for music and TV shows. Using proprietary wireless audio technology and with surround speakers that operate on a unique frequency, there is no network interference. The result is a completely wireless surround system with perfect audio quality for both music and films
The quality of your sound experience is determined by how the soundbar is positioned in a room. Luckily, this system comes with a smart auto-orientation sensor that instantly optimises audio quality once it detects whether your soundbar is placed horizontally or vertically. So, whether you choose to sit your soundbar on a shelf or mount it on a wall, you can be sure you'll always have a superb audio experience.
