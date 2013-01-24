Home
    Philips Fidelio SoundBar

    Wireless surround cinema speakers

    HTL9100/12
    Fidelio
    Fidelio
    • Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Fidelio SoundBar Wireless surround cinema speakers

      HTL9100/12
        SoundBar

        SoundBar

        Wireless surround cinema speakers

        Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly

        with detachable speakers

        • 4.1 CH wireless surround sound
        • Bluetooth®
        • 2 HDMI In and HDMI out ARC
        • Aluminium
        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from a less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

        Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

        Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

        Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        Surround on Demand — detachable wireless surround speakers

        Surround on Demand — detachable wireless surround speakers

        Submerge your senses in superb surround sound whenever you want it. Simply detach the wireless surround speakers from the main Soundbar unit and place them at the rear of the room to get the full 5.1 surround sound experience with your games and films. When the action is over, reattach the speakers to use your stylish Soundbar for music and TV shows. Using proprietary wireless audio technology and with surround speakers that operate on a unique frequency, there is no network interference. The result is a completely wireless surround system with perfect audio quality for both music and films

        Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

        Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

        The quality of your sound experience is determined by how the soundbar is positioned in a room. Luckily, this system comes with a smart auto-orientation sensor that instantly optimises audio quality once it detects whether your soundbar is placed horizontally or vertically. So, whether you choose to sit your soundbar on a shelf or mount it on a wall, you can be sure you'll always have a superb audio experience.

        Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

        Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

        The quality of your sound experience is determined by how the soundbar is positioned in a room. Luckily, this system comes with a smart auto-orientation sensor that instantly optimises audio quality once it detects whether your soundbar is placed horizontally or vertically. So, whether you choose to sit your soundbar on a shelf or mount it on a wall, you can be sure you'll always have a superb audio experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Double Bass Sound
          • Night Mode
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Surround on demand
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • DTS Digital Surround
          Speaker output power
          120
          Subwoofer output power
          90
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          210  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          Integrated with main unit
          Drivers per Surround speaker
          1 x 2.5" Full range woofer
          Speaker Impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20–150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Wireless subwoofer

        • Connectivity

          Integrated Connections
          Bluetooth
          iPod/iPhone
          via 3.5 mm Audio In
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • HDMI IN 1
          • HDMI IN 2
          Side Connections
          Audio In (3.5 mm)

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type

        • Design

          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          • 80% recycled corrugated board
          • Soya based ink

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          1035 x 70 x 156  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          4.18  kg
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          200 x 510 X 200  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          5  kg
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          765 x 260 x 371  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          16  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Remote Control
          • Safety and Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 65797 0
          Gross weight
          13.54  kg
          Height
          37.1  cm
          Length
          76.5  cm
          Net weight
          9.4  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          1
          Tare weight
          4.14  kg
          Width
          26  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          26  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 65797 0
          Gross weight
          13.54  kg
          Height
          37.1  cm
          Net weight
          9.4  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          4.14  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          76.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          15.55  cm
          Height
          7.17  cm
          Weight
          3.84  kg
          Width
          103.4  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control
        • Safety and Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

