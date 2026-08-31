ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

45-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3156/98

Simply sounds great

A stylish and compact digital system, the HTS3156 produces high quality Dolby and DTS multi-channel surround sound. Able to play practically any disc, it provides captivating home entertainment for the enjoyment of both movies and music.

See all benefits

With USB direct

Simply sounds great

Easy-fit™ connectors with colour-coding for a simple setup

Easy-fit™ connectors with colour-coding for a simple setup

Colour-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution for connecting the speakers and subwoofer to the centre unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors into the matching coloured interface at the rear of the centre unit.

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphone jack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favourite music from your portable MP3 player.

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra merges DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.