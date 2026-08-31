2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3156/98
Simply sounds great
A stylish and compact digital system, the HTS3156 produces high quality Dolby and DTS multi-channel surround sound. Able to play practically any disc, it provides captivating home entertainment for the enjoyment of both movies and music.
Colour-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution for connecting the speakers and subwoofer to the centre unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors into the matching coloured interface at the rear of the centre unit.
MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphone jack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favourite music from your portable MP3 player.
With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra merges DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
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