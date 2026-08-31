2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3172/98
Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity
Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround-sound delivered by this system. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.
Colour-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution for connecting the speakers and subwoofer to the centre unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors into the matching coloured interface at the rear of the centre unit.
Play virtually any media format you want - whether it is DivX, MP3, WMA or JPEG. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system - in the comfort of your living room.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
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