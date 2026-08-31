2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3265/98
Power up your entertainment
Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround-sound delivered by this system. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.
600 W RMS power
DVD playback
Play virtually any disc you want - whether they are CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.
With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra merges DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
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