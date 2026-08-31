2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3366/98
High definition video and surround sound
High definition pictures and surround sound delivered by this system provide amazing home entertainment. Enjoy crisp pictures with 1080p HDMI upscaling, and playback from USB drives, portable media players and virtually any sort of disc.
Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p") eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, home cinema systems and TVs with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
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