2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3510/12
Obsessed with sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theatre has powerful speakers with bass pipes and high-definition HDMI 1080p upscaling to enhance your home entertainment experience
HDMI 1080p
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they are DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system.
4.0
of 5
17
Reviews
skippy48
25/05/2011
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 home cinema
laduchie
09/04/2011
Nederland
fijn
deze thuisbioscoop is prima,het geeft je meer als je verwacht voor je prijs.plaats wel je speakers goed anders krijg je ruzie met mij.dat wil zeggen dus, de speakers minstens 1,5 m van elkaar met centerspeakers ertussen.zet de subwoofer op een vrije plaats ,tenminste 1m buiten alles ,tegen de muur met 20cm ruimte.plaats alle speakers vrij tegen je muur.plaats de speakers zijwaarts. voor en achter .en NIET voor en achter, van achter en voren.VERGEET NIET JE VOOR EN ACHTERSPEAKER BALANS IN TE STELLEN!dat wil zeggen,achter voledige volume en voor minimaal met de center iets aangetild en de subwoofer ruim volume
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 home cinema
Xavike12
06/09/2019
España
Muy potente y buen sonido
Porque lo conecto ala alimentación y parpadea , y se queda la luz fija , le doy a encender y no enciende que puede ser ? Y el fusible no es ..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 Sistema de cine en casa 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 Sistema de cine en casa 5.1