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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS3531/12

3.5

| (8) Reviews

Powerful Surround Sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

See all benefits

from compact speakers

Powerful Surround Sound

  • DVD

Modern design to complement your home environment

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they are DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system.

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution—ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

8

Reviews

10/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excelent Value for Money

Easy to set up, good looking, excellent sound. Has HDMI and Digital Optical In which means I have surround sound from my PS3 and TV as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

11/09/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

09/05/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

top

für denn preis ein top Produkt. lief fast 2 Jahre durchgehend. nur neues gekauft für mehr leistung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

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