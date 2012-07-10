2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3531/12
Powerful Surround Sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they are DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution—ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
3.5
of 5
8
Reviews
DavidM
10/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excelent Value for Money
Easy to set up, good looking, excellent sound. Has HDMI and Digital Optical In which means I have surround sound from my PS3 and TV as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre
seeyaa
11/09/2011
Deutschland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
thedlob
09/05/2014
Deutschland
top
für denn preis ein top Produkt. lief fast 2 Jahre durchgehend. nur neues gekauft für mehr leistung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home Entertainment-System