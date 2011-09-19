Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
5.1 Home theatre
Discontinued
Support
HTS3531/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Firmwarehistory
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (3)
Can my Philips player play DivX Ultra files?
How do I format my USB devices to FAT file system?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS
I forgot the password of my Philips device