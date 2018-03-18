ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS3541/12

3.6

| (37) Reviews

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering powerful surround sound and Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

from compact speakers

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

  • Blu-ray

300 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

-

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

37

Reviews

18/03/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Bin mit dem Gerät sehr zufrieden

Das Gerät ist sehr gut ich finde aber ein scart Anschluss wäre gut gewesen und der USB liegt etwas zu tief.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

08/05/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

dieses Produkt ist super

Es ist einfach ur klasse guten saund und alles stimmt

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

16/07/2013

Österreich

Österreich

Super Sound

Ich bin mit dem Produkt super zufrieden, die Sourround Anlage hat einen tollen Klang und macht auch bei Actionfilmen eine gute Figur. Ich würde immer wieder auf die Phillipsprodukte zurück greifen. Vor allem für das Geld, ist die Qualtität einfach nur überzeugend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support

  2. Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.