2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3541/12
Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering powerful surround sound and Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.
Blu-ray
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Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
3.6
of 5
37
Reviews
redvox
18/03/2018
Deutschland
Bin mit dem Gerät sehr zufrieden
Das Gerät ist sehr gut ich finde aber ein scart Anschluss wäre gut gewesen und der USB liegt etwas zu tief.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
hauber21
08/05/2012
Deutschland
dieses Produkt ist super
Es ist einfach ur klasse guten saund und alles stimmt
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Spuffel23
16/07/2013
Österreich
Super Sound
Ich bin mit dem Produkt super zufrieden, die Sourround Anlage hat einen tollen Klang und macht auch bei Actionfilmen eine gute Figur. Ich würde immer wieder auf die Phillipsprodukte zurück greifen. Vor allem für das Geld, ist die Qualtität einfach nur überzeugend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
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Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.