2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3541/12
Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering powerful surround sound and Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.
Blu-ray
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
3.6
of 5
37
Reviews
redvox
18/03/2018
Deutschland
Bin mit dem Gerät sehr zufrieden
Das Gerät ist sehr gut ich finde aber ein scart Anschluss wäre gut gewesen und der USB liegt etwas zu tief.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
hauber21
08/05/2012
Deutschland
dieses Produkt ist super
Es ist einfach ur klasse guten saund und alles stimmt
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Spuffel23
16/07/2013
Österreich
Super Sound
Ich bin mit dem Produkt super zufrieden, die Sourround Anlage hat einen tollen Klang und macht auch bei Actionfilmen eine gute Figur. Ich würde immer wieder auf die Phillipsprodukte zurück greifen. Vor allem für das Geld, ist die Qualtität einfach nur überzeugend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
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Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.