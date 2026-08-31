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Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3548W/98

Blow yourself away!

This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theatre-like audio/video experience. It comes with wireless rear speakers with dynamic sound and is easy to set up, leaving fewer wires in the room

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With wireless rear speakers

Blow yourself away!

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphone jack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favourite music from your portable MP3 player.

USB Direct plays photos and music from USB flash drives

Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

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