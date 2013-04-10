2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cinematic surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double bass pipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience.
Blu-ray
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double bass pipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they are Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system.
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Riesje76
10/04/2013
Nederland
dit product heeft goede eigenschappen
ik ben over dit product zeer tevreden een echte aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Riesje76
10/04/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
dit product heeft goede eigenschappen
ik ben over dit product zeer tevreden een echte aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
miep37
23/11/2012
Nederland
Super set
Goed geluid! Makkelijk aan te sluiten en heel veel mogelijkheden zoals YouTube. Ben er echt tevreden over. Zeker over het warme geluid, gaat lekker hard zonder te vervormen. Goede prijs kwaliteit verhouding. Ook de draden zijn lekker lang.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support
Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.