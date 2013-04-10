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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS3551/12

4.8

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Cinematic surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double bass pipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience.

See all benefits

with Blu-ray

Cinematic surround sound

  • Blu-ray

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double bass pipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays Blu-ray Discs, DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they are Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/04/2013

Nederland

Nederland

dit product heeft goede eigenschappen

ik ben over dit product zeer tevreden een echte aanrader

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema

10/04/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

dit product heeft goede eigenschappen

ik ben over dit product zeer tevreden een echte aanrader

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema

23/11/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Super set

Goed geluid! Makkelijk aan te sluiten en heel veel mogelijkheden zoals YouTube. Ben er echt tevreden over. Zeker over het warme geluid, gaat lekker hard zonder te vervormen. Goede prijs kwaliteit verhouding. Ook de draden zijn lekker lang.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema

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