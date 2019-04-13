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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3568/98

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Powerful surround, high definition video

This full-digital system delivers outstanding surround sound, providing a theatre-like movie experience in your home. It plays back a wide variety of formats from any sort of disc and from portable media players and USB sticks.

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with four tower speakers

Powerful surround, high definition video

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, home cinema systems and TVs with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p") eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

13/04/2019

France

France

très bon produits

Bon produit , j'ai beaucoup aime je le recommande, bonne qualité

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3568 DVD home theater system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3568 DVD home theater system

06/05/2017

France

France

Qualité médiocre

J'ai acheté ce produit en même temps qu'une TV et un lecteur disque dur, tous de la marque Philips. J'ai été très déçu par la qualité de cet article qui est tombé en panne au bout de quatre ans seulement.

This review was made for HTS3568 5.1 Home theater

This review was made for HTS3568 5.1 Home theater

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