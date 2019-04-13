2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3568/98
Powerful surround, high definition video
This full-digital system delivers outstanding surround sound, providing a theatre-like movie experience in your home. It plays back a wide variety of formats from any sort of disc and from portable media players and USB sticks.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, home cinema systems and TVs with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p") eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Conan
13/04/2019
France
très bon produits
Bon produit , j'ai beaucoup aime je le recommande, bonne qualité
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3568 DVD home theater system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3568 DVD home theater system
amadeus
06/05/2017
France
Qualité médiocre
J'ai acheté ce produit en même temps qu'une TV et un lecteur disque dur, tous de la marque Philips. J'ai été très déçu par la qualité de cet article qui est tombé en panne au bout de quatre ans seulement.
This review was made for HTS3568 5.1 Home theater
This review was made for HTS3568 5.1 Home theater