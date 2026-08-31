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  • Remote control photograph
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  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
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Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3569/98

Powerful surround, high definition video

Kick back and enjoy a spectacular home theatre experience with this stylish state-of-the-art full-digital system. Delivering an unsurpassed surround sound experience, it also plays back from USB flash drives and portable media players.

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with wooden speakers

Powerful surround, high definition video

DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, home cinema systems and TVs with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

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