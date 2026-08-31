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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS3571/98

Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

Powerful surround sound and high definition pictures delivered by this elegant system provide unbeatable home entertainment. Enjoy sharp pictures with 1080p HDMI upconversion, as well as playback from portable media players and USB sticks.

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Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

  • 1200 W RMS power

  • DVD playback

Clear Voice for more audible vocals in movies and music

Clear Voice for more audible vocals in movies and music

Critical moments in a conversation or inspiring lyrics to a song are too often missed. Rewinding the DVD disrupts the entertainment, whilst simply ignoring what was missed diminishes the enjoyment. Clear Voice is an innovative audio technology that significantly increases the intelligibility of vocalisations, whether spoken or sung. It ensures you hear every word — so you can enjoy what you're watching to the fullest.

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra merges DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.

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