2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5220/12
Obsessed with sound
Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish Blu-ray home theatre. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.
Blu-ray 3D playback
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Attach this dock to your home theatre system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.
3.7
of 5
14
Reviews
Mayordomo
02/06/2020
España
Espectacular
Porque es lo mejor que sacó PHILIPS. Y ahora necesito ayuda, porque no se enciende el lector, ni me coge los dvds como cds
Pros
Todo
Cons
El Servicio Técnico en Palma de Mallorca
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5220 Sistemas de cine en casa 2.1
Date of Use 2018-06-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5220 Sistemas de cine en casa 2.1
Date of Use 2018-06-02
catbis99
17/05/2012
Italia
suono stupendo
ero scettico a comprare prodotti philips ma poi ho dovuto inchinarmi alla stupefacente qualita del suono e alla spettacolare qualita del SoundHub Home Theater i bassi ti entrano dentro davvero nel profondo dell'anima, la qualita del blu-ray è la ciliegina sulla torta per godersi i film in alta definizione
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1
Alessio1961
15/05/2012
Italia
Valido prodotto in alternativa a concorrenti
Ottimo prodotto per un suono effetto cinema a casa. Facile uso, ottima qualità di suono e immagini nitide e reali. Costo non eccessivo e forse prezzo vs qualità superiore alle aspettative.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1