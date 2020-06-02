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Discontinued

SoundHub2.1 Home theatre

HTS5220/12

3.7

| (14) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Be part of a new HD experience with this stylish Blu-ray home theatre. Soft dome tweeters built into its high-quality speakers deliver superb sound clarity. Watching movies will never be the same again.

See all benefits

True-to-life sound in perfect style

Obsessed with sound

  • Blu-ray 3D playback

Wi-Fi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

Wi-Fi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Attach this dock to your home theatre system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

14

Reviews

3

02/06/2020

España

España

Espectacular

Porque es lo mejor que sacó PHILIPS. Y ahora necesito ayuda, porque no se enciende el lector, ni me coge los dvds como cds

Pros

Todo

Cons

El Servicio Técnico en Palma de Mallorca

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5220 Sistemas de cine en casa 2.1

Date of Use 2018-06-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5220 Sistemas de cine en casa 2.1

Date of Use 2018-06-02

17/05/2012

Italia

Italia

suono stupendo

ero scettico a comprare prodotti philips ma poi ho dovuto inchinarmi alla stupefacente qualita del suono e alla spettacolare qualita del SoundHub Home Theater i bassi ti entrano dentro davvero nel profondo dell'anima, la qualita del blu-ray è la ciliegina sulla torta per godersi i film in alta definizione

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1

15/05/2012

Italia

Italia

Valido prodotto in alternativa a concorrenti

Ottimo prodotto per un suono effetto cinema a casa. Facile uso, ottima qualità di suono e immagini nitide e reali. Costo non eccessivo e forse prezzo vs qualità superiore alle aspettative.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5220 Home Theater 2.1

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