2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HTS5220/12
Discontinued
Which software version of my Philips player supports 3D?
Why can't I see the 3D effect on my 3D-labeled disc?
What is ARC port and why to use it?
Can I use my Philips 3D player with another brand's TV?
Can I upgrade my Philips home theater to support 3D?
Can I play normal Bluray discs on my Philips 3D player?
Does my Philips player support 3D?
Can I use my Philips player my current, non-3D TV?
Why I cannot resume playback in my BD Java disc?
Can I play normal Bluray discs on my Philips 3D player?
Does the Philips Blu-ray player include 2D to 3D conversion?
I cannot change subtitle language with remote control
My Philips player does not display HD resolution through Component Video connection
Which file formats does my Philips player support?
How to perform an update of my Philips device via USB?
How to get Open-Source Software for my Philips player?
How to share media of my Philips player for WMP 11?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
How to recognize if a movie on Blu-ray is 3D format?
How to share media of my Philips player for WMP 12?