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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

45-day return

        Discontinued

        DVD/SACD home theater system

        HTS5310K/51

        See, hear, experience everything

        This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

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        See, hear, experience everything

        • Progressive Scan

        Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX, MPEG4

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Easy set-up to initialise your total home entertainment

        To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colours to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.

        Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

        Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When you insert a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEGs and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and picture files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

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