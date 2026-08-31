2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5310K/51
See, hear, experience everything
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.
Progressive Scan
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.
To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colours to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.
Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When you insert a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEGs and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and picture files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.
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