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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS5592/12

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home cinema system.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • dock iPod/iPhone

1000 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

15/07/2012

France

France

produit de qualité

Son excellent;enceintes arrière sans fil pratique et evitent un montage fastidieux dans une grande pièce;coplage avec prise de mains par la TV possible et pratique

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

15/07/2012

France

France

excellent modèle

Excellent produit avec une très bonne qualité de son et relativement simple d'utilisation.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

18/11/2011

France

France

grandes qualités

tres bon produit, le caison de grave est un peu juste, de plus le recepteur wifi des enceintes arrières est en option, c'est bien francais !! vu le prix de la configuration.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes

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Disclaimers

  1. The home theatre can also be matched with all other Philips TVs.

  2. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.