2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers
Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home cinema system.
3D Blu-ray
dock iPod/iPhone
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
pm89
15/07/2012
France
produit de qualité
Son excellent;enceintes arrière sans fil pratique et evitent un montage fastidieux dans une grande pièce;coplage avec prise de mains par la TV possible et pratique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
laurent74
15/07/2012
France
excellent modèle
Excellent produit avec une très bonne qualité de son et relativement simple d'utilisation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
gilou974
18/11/2011
France
grandes qualités
tres bon produit, le caison de grave est un peu juste, de plus le recepteur wifi des enceintes arrières est en option, c'est bien francais !! vu le prix de la configuration.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5592 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
The home theatre can also be matched with all other Philips TVs.
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.